Is This The First Accessory For The iPhone 5?

Photo: 9to5Mac via iLounge
Three accessories for the iPhone 5 leaked to iLounge last night, showing further evidence that the phone will have a smaller dock connector.The accessories – a wall charger, car charger, and case – come from Sosche, which makes electronics accessories.
Sosche requested iLounge take the photos down, lending more credibility to their validity, but we snagged a copy of the charger photo from 9to5Mac.
