This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the iPhone 5 will have the same dual-core A5 processor that’s in the iPad 2 right now.



As far as we can tell, the following spy shot is the only physical proof. Phone Arena found the image on the Chinese micro blog service Weibo.

Photo: Weibo

