Evidence iPhone 5 Will Get Super Fast Dual Core A5 Chip Emerges

Jay Yarow
a5 chip

Photo: Screenshot

Apple’s iPhone 5, which should come out some time this summer, will be equipped with a speedy dual core A5 chip, according to some hints dropped in the latest version of iOS.Apple just introduced the A5 chip for its iPad 2, so it’s not exactly a shocker that it would be in iPhone 5. Really, it would be weird if Apple didn’t put an A5 chip in iPhone 5.

But, as BGR points out, it’s good to see some evidence to support it. For more on what developers found, click over to BGR.

