The iPhone 5 Might Have Double The Internal Storage Of The iPhone 4

Apple’s new iPhones could sport 64GB storage capacities, 9 to 5 Mac reports.



This means that the new iPhone could come in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB varieties, just like the iPad does.

Apple might even announce an 8GB entry-level iPhone 4 at a crazy price point like $99.99.

Until now, we haven’t heard many rumours about upgraded storage for two reasons: first, because Apple didn’t double iPhone storage last year; and second, because Apple’s new iCloud service puts less emphasis on local storage.

