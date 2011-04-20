iPhone 5 Ships In September!

Photo: AP

Apple will start shipping the iPhone 5 in September, Reuters reports.The report is based on three different sources with direct knowledge, so this is the most credible report we’ve seen on the iPhone 5.



New versions of the iPhone traditionally ship in the Summer and it’s unclear why this time Apple is picking the Fall. Maybe it’s because of the Japan tsunami, which has wrecked supply chains for many high tech products.

Reuters says the new iPhone will be similar in look and feel to the iPhone 4 and have a faster processor. Presumably, that processor will be the new A5 that already powers the iPad 2. This is similar to previous iPhone launches: the iPhone 3GS was similar to the iPhone 3G in almost every way except faster.

More: All The rumours About The iPhone 5 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.