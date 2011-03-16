The 10 Biggest Questions About Apple's iPhone 5

Now that Apple’s iPad 2 has launched, the company’s next big product to finish up is the iPhone 5 — or whatever Apple will call its next iPhone, expected to launch this summer.



While the new iPhone will feature updated hardware and may have a new design, we’re just as interested in Apple’s software improvements.

That’s increasingly where the smartphone business is headed, and while Apple’s software is still ahead of the competition in general, there are some areas where rivals Google and Microsoft are doing better than Apple.

