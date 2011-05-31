It's All But Certain We're Not Seeing An iPhone 4S, Or iPhone 5 Next Week

Apple pre-announced what it will talking about at its developer’s conference next week: new Mac software, new mobile software, and something called, “iCloud.”



What’s missing from the list? The iPhone.

Since it first announced WWDC, leaks have been coming out (probably approved by Apple) saying there will not be an iPhone announced at the event.

Today’s press release, which is all about software, seems to confirm the rumours about the next iPhone, notes Daring Fireball writer John Gruber.

There’s always a possibility Steve Jobs says he has “one more thing” and pulls out the phone at the end of his presentation, but it seems remote.

Don’t Miss: Here’s Every iPhone 5 rumour We Know About So Far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.