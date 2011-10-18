You Have To See This Stunning Video Shot With An iPhone 4S

This short video shows off the powerful video camera in the iPhone 4S. It was shot by film maker/photographer Benjamin Dowie and posted to Vimeo.



Apple fan boy, or hater, you have to admit it’s insane that a camera in your PHONE can make such crisp, beautiful images. We’re living in the future here people. And it’s awesome.

Make sure you click the “HD” option on the video.

(via Daring Fireball)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A video shot on the iPhone 4S from Benjamin Dowie on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.