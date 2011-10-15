Big, Glorious Photos Of Our 64GB iPhone 4S Unboxing

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Well, it took until 3PM for UPS to deliver our 64GB iPhone 4S, but it finally got here.We’ve taken some big photos of Apple’s newest baby inside Apple’s famously minimalist packaging.



Also, we’ve done a full size comparison between our 2.5 year old iPhone 3GS and the new iPhone 4, a cool illustration into how far iPhone has come.

