Big, Glorious Photos Of Our 64GB iPhone 4S Unboxing

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Well, it took until 3PM for UPS to deliver our 64GB iPhone 4S, but it finally got here.We’ve taken some big photos of Apple’s newest baby inside Apple’s famously minimalist packaging.
Also, we’ve done a full size comparison between our 2.5 year old iPhone 3GS and the new iPhone 4, a cool illustration into how far iPhone has come.
Here it is, the iPhone 4S. No wonder Apple didn't change up the design, even if we did get hyped up about it. This thing is gorgeous.
Here's the front of the iPhone 4S. It looks just like the iPhone 4, and even has the same VGA front-facing camera.
The iPhone 4S' glass back and 8MP camera puts the 3GS' plastic back and 3.2 MP camera to shame. We will miss the curved edges of the 3GS, however.
