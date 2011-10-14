iPhone 4S Pre-Orders Are Already Sold Out At All U.S. Carriers

Photo: Christine Bartolucci via TwitPic

If you want an iPhone 4S, and you live in the U.S., you’re going to have to get in line tomorrow.Online pre-orders are all sold out at U.S. carriers. And Apple’s pre-orders are sold out, too.



Bloomberg reports carrier websites are shipping iPhone 4Ss in 3-4 weeks now. The Apple site says iPhone 4Ss are shipping in 1-2 weeks.

