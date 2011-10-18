The Unlocked iPhone 4S Is Selling For $2,000 And Up In China

Photo: AP Images

The grey market demand for the iPhone 4S is so huge that people are willing to pay up to $2,000 to get their hands on one, PC World reports.The iPhone 4S only launched three days ago, but units have already found their way into China from the U.S. and Australia.



PC World cites one instance where a 32 GB iPhone 4S was sold for the equivalent of $2,043 USD.

This isn’t a surprising story. There’s a well known network of iPhone buyers who snap up the devices from Apple as soon as possible and ship them to China at huge markups.

