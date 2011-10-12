Here's What Tech Hotshots Are Saying About iPhone 4S

Photo: Via Pretty Daises on Flickr

Although it isn’t officially available to the public until Friday, plenty of tech writers have already gotten their iPhones and shared their thoughts.Here’s a roundup of what they have to say about the phone.



Walt Mossberg, AllThingsD: “Owners of the iPhone 4 needn’t rush to upgrade; they can get the new operating system. But owners of older iPhone models, or those with basic phones, will find this latest iPhone a pleasure and a good value.”

David Pogue, New York Times: “Siri is billed as a virtual assistant: a crisply accurate, astonishingly understanding, uncomplaining, voice-commanded minion. No voice training or special syntax is required; you don’t even have to hold the phone up to your head.”

Stepehn Fry, The Guardian: “Siri, the high quality and ultra-fast camera, 30 fps 1080p HD video, globally available voice recognition and the introduction of two antennae (the phone seamlessly switches between whichever is getting the strongest signal) are features that make the 4S irresistible.”

Josh Topolsky, This Is My Next: “Packed with major features like iCloud integration and an innovative, voice-activated “intelligent assistant” named Siri, it’s not unfair to consider this one of the most meaningful updates to iOS we’ve ever seen.”

Josh Snell, Macworld: To all those people who’ve been hanging on to their iPhone 3G or iPhone 3GS, the wait is over: It’s time to upgrade without any hesitation whatsoever.”

MG Siegler, TechCrunch: “If you’ve never owned an iPhone before and the 4S will be your first one, you’ll love it.”

Brian X. Chen, Wired: “With Siri and Apple’s new Reminders to-do list app, it’s unlikely I’ll forget anything important again because the process is so effortless.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.