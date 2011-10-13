iPhone Maker Pegatron Gets Bigger Than Expected iPhone 4S Orders

Photo: AP

Orders for the iPhone 4S appear to be coming in stronger than expected for Asian manufacturer Pegatron, DigiTimes reports via the Commercial Times.Pegatron received orders to make 15 million iPhones, which is above the 10 million DigiTimes had previously heard. Pegatron will be shipping 2-2.5 million iPhones in the fourth quarter.



This report from contradicts an earlier report from DigiTimes that said iPhone orders were coming in slower due to a crappy economy.

