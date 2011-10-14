Photo: AP Images
Today’s the day of the big iPhone 4S launch!We’re gathering photos from Twitter and our readers of iPhone 4S lines from around the world.
If you want to share, send us an e-mail!
We’ll keep updating these photos as the day goes on, so keep checking back for more action.
Finally! The iPhone comes to Sprint! Here's the line outside the Sprint store below the Flatiron building in NYC
SAI Startups editor Alyson Shontell is waiting for her new iPhone 4S at the 14th Street Apple Store in NYC. (She's switching from BlackBerry!)
Eventually, Alyson got pretty close to the front of the line. She should have her brand new iPhone 4S soon!
CNN Money's Laurie Segall snapped this pre-dawn photo of an iPhone 4S line outside of one of NYC's Apple Stores
PC Mag's Sarah Yin snagged this shot of people waiting in line at the flagship 5th Avenue Apple Store in NYC. You can see the shrine to Steve Jobs on the left
