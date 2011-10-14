So What's Inside The iPhone 4S?

Photo: iFixit

We love a good teardown, and our pals over at iFixit never fail to disappoint.They got their hands on a brand new iPhone 4S about a day early, and immediately ripped it apart.



By now we know the iPhone 4S is mostly an internal upgrade. So what are the most interesting things iFixit found inside?

The iPhone 4S battery packs a little more power than the iPhone 4 battery. Unfortunately, since the iPhone 4S processor requires more juice, the standyby time is actually 100 hours less than the iPhone 4’s.

Shocker: There’s only 512 MB of RAM. Many expected 1 GB of RAM as Apple has a reputation for doubling the iPhone memory every year.

The A5 processor is there too. Dual core, 1 GHz.

To see the rest of the teardown, along with some silly commentary by Siri, head over to iFixit.

You can also check out iFixit’s teardown video below:

