So What's Inside The iPhone 4S?

Photo: iFixit
We love a good teardown, and our pals over at iFixit never fail to disappoint.They got their hands on a brand new iPhone 4S about a day early, and immediately ripped it apart.
By now we know the iPhone 4S is mostly an internal upgrade. So what are the most interesting things iFixit found inside?
- The iPhone 4S battery packs a little more power than the iPhone 4 battery. Unfortunately, since the iPhone 4S processor requires more juice, the standyby time is actually 100 hours less than the iPhone 4’s.
- Shocker: There’s only 512 MB of RAM. Many expected 1 GB of RAM as Apple has a reputation for doubling the iPhone memory every year.
- The A5 processor is there too. Dual core, 1 GHz.
To see the rest of the teardown, along with some silly commentary by Siri, head over to iFixit.
You can also check out iFixit’s teardown video below:
