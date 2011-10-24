iPhone 4S gets its first 24 Karat Gold Crystal Bumper

Crystal Rocked have announced their version of beauty and bling for the iPhone 4S. They follow in the footsteps of Goldstriker, Brikk and the most expensive case of all times for the iPhone 4S which is also from Brikk.



Crystal Rocked have taken a unique approach to creating these gold covers. Each bumper is dipped in 24 karat gold for 4 times (plated) to ensure that it is coated with the best of finishes. Upto 200 individual crystals are then set onto the case. The cost for this bumper comes to 300 pounds ($480) and they are directly available for purchase from Crystal Rocked. They can also be purchased from Harrods of London.

More Details :

200 individually set crystal Chatons

The world’s first 24ct gold plated bumpers

Light Weight with easy Insulation

Delivery worldwide in 2-3 days

If Gold is not what you need, but something more subtle ; then Crystal Rocked have also come out with aluminium based bumpers dipped in chrome (4 times as always!) and then encrusted with 200 crystals to make sure that your handset is the epitome of luxury. The chromed iPhone cover would set you back by about 250 pounds and can be purchased from here or from Harrods in London.

More Details :

200 individually set crystal Chatons

The world’s best Chromed bumpers

Light Weight with easy Insulation

Delivery worldwide in 2-3 days

The Rich Times

