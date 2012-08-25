We Can't Believe How Much An iPhone 4S Costs At Radio Shack

RadioShack is slashing $75 off the price of a 16 GB iPhone 4S starting tomorrow, reports The Verge.



You’ll be able to scoop up a new phone for just $125, a major discount off of the usual $200 price tag.

Keep in mind that this is all in light of the new iPhone launching next month — buying a new phone now would lock you into a contract for a while and you’d just be a spectator for the iPhone 5 launch.

But if you don’t care about being on the cutting edge, you can’t do much better than this.

