Now That The iPhone 5 Is Here, Here's How Much The Old One Costs

Photo: C Spire
Now that the iPhone 5 is here, the iPhone 4 and 4S are much more affordable.Apple Insider offers the following breakdown:
A 16 GB iPhone 4S is $99 with a two-year contract and an 8 GB iPhone 4 is free.
There’s no mention of the 3GS, and that suggests it might be getting phased out, with the iPhone 4 as the new entry-level model.
The 3GS, despite being an older model, has continued to sell well, especially overseas.
