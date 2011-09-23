iPhone 4S Cases Are Already In AT&T Stores

Photo: BGR

AT&T stores all over the country have already received cases that almost certainly fit the yet-to-be-released iPhone 4S, reports BGR.It’s tough to do a size comparison based on the photo, but one thing is glaringly obvious — the case’s opening for a camera is much larger than we’ve previously seen.



DON’T MISS: Leaked iPhone 5 cases! >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.