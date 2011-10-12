Some Lucky People In Germany Already Have Their iPhone 4S

Photo: Macerkopf.de

Some lucky German customers who preordered the iPhone 4S have already received their new phones, according to MacRumors and the German blog Macerkopf.de.As far as U.S. orders go, many — including some of our colleagues at Business Insider — have reported their iPhones have already shipped and will arrive on the October 14 launch day.



But it’s not uncommon during Apple launches for products to arrive a bit early. If you get your iPhone 4S before October 14, let us know!

