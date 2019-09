The iPhone 4S is real, and it’s already in Apple’s inventory system, reports 9to5 Mac.



The 4S is said to look almost exactly like the current iPhone 4, but will likely have an A5 processor, 1 GB of RAM, and a 8 MP camera.

So far, no hints at a redesigned iPhone 5. We may be disappointed next week.

Photo: 9to5 Mac

