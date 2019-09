Photo: Flickr/Yeray Hernández

Apple has issued an update to iOS 6.1.1 for the iPhone 4S to fix an issue that caused the phone to be unable to connect to a 3G network.It’s available as a standard over-the-air update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.



