One More Thing We Forgot To Tell You About That iPhone 5 Design Leak

Photo: Case-Mate

The more we think about it, the more it seems like yesterday’s iPhone 5 design leak from Case-Mate was an intentional leak.But we forgot to tell you something.



In addition to all those iPhone 5 cases, Case-Mate also made mention of an “iPhone 4S.” The page is down now, and we forgot to take a screenshot, but it was there. It was just an empty filler page for the 4S.

If yesterday’s leak was intentional, as the New York Times hinted, then the iPhone 4S mention was intentional too. And that means Apple will have two iPhone models for us in a few weeks.

We’re also hearing that Apple is having some manufacturing problems, so we may get the 4S next month and have to wait a few more months for the redesigned iPhone 5.

Yes, there are a lot of “ifs.” And yes, this will all probably change today, or tomorrow, or next week. But if you filter through all the noise, it’s looking more an more likely that we’ll have to iPhone models within the next few weeks.

