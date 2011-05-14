Apple's Next Phone Will Be The iPhone "4S," Says Analyst

Photo: AP

Apple’s next iPhone will be called the iPhone 4S, not the iPhone 5, according to “industry checks” by Jefferies analyst Peter Misek.Misek put out a note on the next iPhone today, and said, it will “include minor cosmetic changes, better cameras, A5 dual-core processor, and HSPA+ support.”



Apple wanted to add a chipset to support high speed 4G wireless networks, but the chipsets weren’t going to be ready in time.

Because the 4G chips weren’t ready, Apple is going with the minor update to the iPhone 4.

Misek also revealed the next version of the phone will work with Sprint, T-Mobile, and China Mobile.

