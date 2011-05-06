Now You Can Fix Your iPhone's "Locationgate" Problem And Jailbreak Too

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

Now you can get Apple’s official “Locationgate” fix and jailbreak, too.Both Redsn0w and PwngeTool have been updated to jailbreak iOS 4.3.3, which Apple released Wednesday.



The jailbreak works for iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 (AT&T), iPod Touch third generation, iPod Touch fourth generation, iPad 1, and Apple TV second generation. There’s still no support for iPad 2, but that’s coming.

Verizon iPhone 4 users can use the Windows-only jailbreaking tool Sn0wbreeze.

Head over the Dev Team’s blog to get the latest jailbreak.

Don’t Miss: 5 Reasons We Regret Jailbreaking

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.