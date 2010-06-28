iPhone 4 Video Sex Chat Services Already Staffing Up

That was quick: Just a few days after Apple’s iPhone 4 went on sale — featuring video chat capabilities — the “FaceTime” sex chat services are already starting up.



Here’s a Craigslist ad offering a free iPhone 4 and a “very competitive salary” to girls who want to participate (via Clint Ecker).

iPhone 4 FaceTime Video Sex Line Chat – free iPhone 4 (NYC/LI)

Date: 2010-06-27, 12:06PM EDT

Reply to: [email protected] [Errors when replying to ads?]

Starting an online interactive pornography firm where woman will use the iphone 4 to video chat with potential customers on a pay as you go basis.

Hours are flexible, pay will increase as the business builds. Woman will receive a free iphone 4 to use as personal time when not working. Woman will talk to potential clients and chat with them and perform various acts as desired by clients. All information will be confidential.

Payment will be based on percentage of sales volume and performance. Potential launch date of the company is 9/1/2010 or based on feedback received.

Woman will receive, as before mentioned, a free cell phone and a very competitive salary.

Please send information and pictures – we would like to launch sooner than 9/1/2010.

* Location: NYC/LI

* Telecommuting is ok.

* This is a part-time job.

* This is a contract job.

* This is at a non-profit organisation.

* This is an internship job

* OK for recruiters to contact this job poster.

* Phone calls about this job are ok.

* Please do not contact job poster about other services, products or commercial interests.



PostingID: 1813619670

