Uh Oh, The iPhone 4's Glass Back Is Already Scratching

A scratch on the back of an iPhone 4. Click photo to view full-size.

Photo: Ryan Block via TwitPic

The iPhone 4‘s new glass case is supposed to be made out of some sort of futuristic industrial material.So why is it already scratching?



Here’s a scary tweet from Ryan Block, cofounder of Gdgt and former editor of Engadget: “Just spotted on the iPhone 4’s supposedly nigh-indestructible glass: scratches. Seriously. Not good!”

It’s accompanied by this photo, which shows at least one scratch on the back of an iPhone 4. (Click here or click on the photo to view it full size.) The phone is Engadget’s review unit, suggesting Apple triple-checked it before it left the lot.

Assuming this wasn’t the result of a focused, deliberate attempt to scratch the phone, this could be a potential problem for Apple. We’re not worried (yet) about the structural soundness of the phone, but there are a lot of people out there who might not buy something that easily scratches, even if it’s just in principle. (Even worse would be if the phone cracks, like earlier, plastic iPhone models sometimes do.)

Here’s how Apple describes the glass panels (emphasis ours):

“All the breakthrough technology in iPhone 4 is situated between two glossy panels of aluminosilicate glass — the same type of glass used in the windshields of helicopters and high-speed trains. Chemically strengthened to be 20 times stiffer and 30 times harder than plastic, the glass is ultradurable and more scratch resistant than ever.”

Meanwhile, the WSJ’s Walt Mossberg didn’t experience any scratching during his testing:

“I dropped it several times from a few feet onto a hard surface with no problem, and it acquired no scratches at all in my testing, even though I didn’t use a case or coddle it.”

So let’s hope this is a freak anomaly.

