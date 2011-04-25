Apple Secretly Testing iPhone 4 For T-Mobile

Photo: BGR

This isn’t quite as exciting as finding an unreleased iPhone 4 in a bar, but it’s still a coup.Tech blog BGR landed an secret internal test model of the white iPhone 4 running on T-Mobile’s network.



There isn’t much information on the phone, or what it means. It just seems to be that Apple is testing its phone for the T-Mobile network.

Apple had internal tests of the iPhone on Verizon for years before it released it to the public. It probably also has internal tests of an iPhone for the Sprint network, too.

But maybe we’ll see the iPhone on T-Mobile for iPhone 5? Or iPhone 6?

