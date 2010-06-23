Everybody Loves The New iPhone

Photo: TwitPic

The official iPhone 4 reviews are in. And guess what? It’s a smash hit. Everyone is drooling over how great the phone is. They are still calling the iPhone best in class, even though it’s tethered to everyone’s least-favourite carrier.Here are some relevant excerpts from a variety of reviews, which should give you an idea about what people think:



Walt Mossberg, WSJ:

“Overall, Apple has delivered a big, well-designed update that, in my view, keeps it in the lead in the smartphone wars.

…Just as with its predecessors, I can’t recommend this new iPhone for voice calling for people who experience poor AT&T reception, unless they are willing to carry a second phone on a network that works better for them.

For everyone else, however, I’d say that Apple has built a beautiful smartphone that works well, adds impressive new features and is still, overall, the best device in its class.”

Joshua Topolsky, Engadget:

“In our approximation, the iPhone 4 is the best smartphone on the market right now. The combination of gorgeous new hardware, that amazing display, upgraded cameras, and major improvements to the operating system make this an extremely formidable package.

…Of course, in the hyper-accelerated smartphone market where the Next Big Thing seems to always be just around the corner, it’s anyone’s guess how long they keep that edge.”

Ed Baig, USA Today:

“Buyers won’t be disappointed. The killer feature is what Apple calls FaceTime video chat. The promise that you and the person you’re talking to on a phone can gaze into each other’s eyes dates back to when LBJ occupied the White House. No one has really nailed video calling through the years, at least not the way Apple has nailed it here, with certain limitations. FaceTime is as simple as making a regular call. To help to accomplish this neat stunt, iPhone 4 adds a front-facing camera that complements the more traditional, and improved, camera on the back.”

Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing:

“The notable features with iPhone 4—both the device and the iOS4, which came out yesterday in advance of the iPhone itself—are mostly tweaks. But what tweaks they are: Apple’s focus on improvement is as much key to the quality of its products as innovation. Still, there’s one flaw it can’t completely eliminate: the unreliable quality of calls placed over AT&T, which remains the iPhone’s only U.S. carrier.”

David Pogue, New York Times:

“The first thing you notice is the new shape. Despite a beefier battery (16 per cent more likely to last a full day), a faster processor and upgraded everything, the new model is still noticeably thinner and narrower than before. How is that possible? In part, the trick was squaring off the back. It’s no longer gracefully curved — a design that, if you think about it, created wasted space around the rectangular components. The new iPhone is two glass slabs, front and back, wrapped by a stainless-steel band.

The result is beautiful, and since there’s no more plastic, it feels solid and Lexus-like.”

Boy Genius, Boy Genius Report:

“Cameras… The 5 megapixel rear facing camera really does prove that megapixels aren’t everything. All of the photos we took with the main camera came out very well, with good colour balance and sharpness. The sole LED flash did a decent job, but it’s clear Apple kept the number of diodes to one for aesthetic reasons. Videos taken on the 4 were really nice. On many devices that shoot in 720p you’ll get a lot of lag and a huge loss of quality unless you’re standing perfectly still, but that isn’t the case with this phone. The front facing 1.3 megapixel camera is surprisingly good, especially when you consider that it has to show up on a display with such a high resolution.”

