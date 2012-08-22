Check Out The Mysterious Logo Apple Uses On Its Prototype iPhones

Dylan Love
iphone 4 prototype

Photo: eBay

An iPhone 4 prototype has appeared on eBay, reports 9to5Mac.Click here to take a closer look at the protype >

If you’re an Apple fan or a patent nerd, this is your chance to own a piece of history.

There’s rampant speculation behind the logo that appears on the reverse side of the phone. The Verge writes that it’s reminiscent of a Poké ball, but we can’t help but be reminded of the Marathon logo from the computer game by Bungie.

The eBay listing mentions that “this device has not been authorised as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission,” so if you’re in the market for a new everyday phone, this isn’t it.

Want to bid on it? The item is currently at $4,500. Check it out on eBay.

Here's a look at the front. Pretty familiar so far...

But the interface is completely different

In fact, it's dramatically different

The prototype logo reminds us of the logo for the Marathon video game series

Once cracked open, it reveals its electronic guts

Here's a look at one side...

...the other side...

...the top...

...and the bottom

Physically speaking, the phone looks very much like the iPhone 4 that was released

But the software that it runs...

...is nothing like what consumers see today

Here's a video walkthrough of the prototype

