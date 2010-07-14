Sorry, But This Whole iPhone 4 Antenna Thing Is A Non-Issue And Will Blow Over

It’s no surprise that people are having a field day at Apple’s expense over the supposed iPhone 4 antenna problem.



The bigger and more successful Apple gets, the easier it becomes to poke holes in the company. And the more fun people have beating up on Apple, and the more notoriety they get, etc.

Seriously, when’s the last time you thought of Consumer Reports before this week?

But like every other tech PR calamity — Facebook redesigns, Google privacy, etc. — this will be news for a few more days and then life will go on.

The iPhone 4 antenna situation is a non-issue, and it’s going to blow over without a massive product recall.

Why? Because it’s just not that big of a problem.

Simply, the iPhone 4 works better than pretty much any other phone you can buy, and even Consumer Reports says so, calling it the best smartphone on the market.

You can make calls, use the Internet, and do everything else you should be able to do on the iPhone 4 all of the time, or almost all of the time. And that’s why you’re buying it, right?

I’ve owned the iPhone 4 from the first day it went on sale, and even though it still has the same crappy AT&T service and dropped calls that my last iPhone had, I still would never ever think of returning it. There’s so much more to the iPhone 4 than a supposed antenna problem (and then, only if you carefully put your finger or hand in a specific position) and iPhone owners and would-be owners know this.

Have you seen the “retina” display? Have you tried FaceTime? Have you played a game or read an e-book on the thing? Seriously, it’s a great gadget. What, are you going to replace it with a BlackBerry Bold or something?

Yes, this obviously looks ugly for Apple. Potential consequences: The company may have to lower the price on its hilariously expensive rubber band “bumpers.” And if it really wants to do good, Apple should allow anyone who’s bought an iPhone 4 return it for a full refund, no questions asked. Only a few people will do it, and then Apple will be done with them.

But there’s no reason for a huge recall. This isn’t a faulty car that might kill you. It’s a phone, and it’s a phone that works.

So this will blow over. And while it looks bad for Apple — a company that’s all about looks — it’s not going to have any real impact on the company’s business.

