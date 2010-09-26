Massive iPhone 4 Lines In China As Apple Opens 2 New Stores

After a slow start (with grey-market competition), Apple is now taking China by storm.



The iPhone 4 launched in China only 2 months after the US launch, thus giving the market for fakes less time to take hold. More than 1,000 people lined up at one store to pay $700+ for unlocked versions of the phone, and there were more than 50,000 pre-orders.

Here’s video from IDG:



