iPhone 4 Lines Around The World

Dan Frommer, Jay Yarow
It’s here: The one day of the year when practically no one is too big or too important to stand in line for HOURS.

That is, to wait in line to pick up the new Apple iPhone 4, which goes on sale today in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Japan.

iPhone lines tell an interesting story about demand and fanaticism. So check them out. We’ll be adding more throughout the day.

Send us yours to [email protected] — include your location and some commentary — and we’ll add it to the gallery.

Fifth Avenue, NYC

Paris: In line for the Louvre Apple store

Chicago: About 30 people in line last night despite severe weather

San Francisco, CA

Paris: In line for the Louvre Apple store

Krispy Kremes for people in line.

These people don't look like they're having fun.

That was fun... so was this.

