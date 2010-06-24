iPhone 4 Lines Around The World

It’s here: The one day of the year when practically no one is too big or too important to stand in line for HOURS.



That is, to wait in line to pick up the new Apple iPhone 4, which goes on sale today in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Japan.

iPhone lines tell an interesting story about demand and fanaticism. So check them out. We’ll be adding more throughout the day.

Send us yours to [email protected] — include your location and some commentary — and we’ll add it to the gallery.

