Two New iPhones, Three New iPod Touches Show Up In Apple Inventory

Two new iPhone 4-related models have appeared in Apple’s internal inventory systems, as have updated SKU’s for three iPod Touches, 9 to 5 Mac reports.The iPod Touch will likely stay the same, but be offered in white, which accounts for the three new SKU’s in Apple’s systems (8GB, 32GB, and 64GB models).



The new iPhone 4’s in the system are probably what many are calling the iPhone 4S, and in black and white.

The device’s codename is N90A, while the original iPhone 4’s codename is N90, implying a less than substantial update to the device.

Another codename we’ve heard about is N94, which could be a brand new iPhone that isn’t in Apple’s systems yet.

