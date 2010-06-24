iPhone 4 Instant Review: Yes, It's As Nice As Everyone Says

FedEx just knocked on our door and delivered an iPhone 4. After ripping through the package and cracking the box, here’s our super snap review.



Everyone that’s drooling over it is right. The thing is solid. Other scattered thoughts:

While it feels good, it’s a tad skinny in our hands.

The retina display is nice, but if Steve Jobs hadn’t marketed it as such, we’d probably just think it was a sharper screen.

Overall, it’s super snappy compared to our dying iPhone 3G.

Phone calls are much more crisp, too.

The camera flash is really bright.

That pre-loaded background is ugly.

We’ll play with it some more and deliver a more thorough review. We just wanted to get our snap judgment out there for now. In short, Apple has a winner on its hands.

