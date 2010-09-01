iPhone 4 Hardware Fix Coming At The End Of September, Says Mexican Telecom Exec

Starting in October, Apple will be manufacturing iPhones with revised hardware which fixes the antenna problem, according to Marco Quatorze, Director of Value Added Services at Mexican telecom Telcel.



iPhone 4 went on sale in Mexico last Friday. As part of that push, Quatorze told reporters that customers would get free bumpers until September 30. After that, Apple would be manufacturing iPhones that remedy the problem.

Quatorze’s claim has been picked up by 9 To 5 Mac and MacRumors, who both cite an article from CanalMX which is translated to English. In other words, this isn’t a rock solid sourcing. Quatorze could have just been speaking out of turn, or being presumptuous.

However, it certainly makes sense that Apple will have some sort of permanent solution in place by the time the free bumper program is slated to end. It’s reasonable to think Apple has assured its partners that it is working on a fix.

If Apple does put out a new hardware design to fix the antenna problem, it will interesting to see how current iPhone 4 owners react. Our guess is that it will be ugly, with a lot of complaining if Apple doesn’t offer some sort of exchange.

See Also: Steve Jobs: Sorry About “Antennagate,” Here’s A Free iPhone Case

