iPhone 4 Getting Delivered TODAY For Some Lucky People

Updated. At least one person has received their iPhone 4 early, and after a few calls, San Diego-based lawyer Gil Cabrera has his activated.



Earlier, Cabrera tweeted that he couldn’t activate the phone until tomorrow. But after rebooting his computer, it worked, he tells us by email.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” he says.

“Xmas has come early because my #iPhone4 just arrived,” Cabrera had tweeted earlier. But he later said, “Oh cruelty! Apparently, the #iphone4 arrived in error early and I cannot activate it until tomorrow! That’s just wrong!”

Here’s a few pictures of the phone that Cabrera uploaded to TwitPic.

Photo: TwitPic

Photo: TwitPic

Photo: TwitPic

