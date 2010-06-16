iPhone 4 Frenzy! Expect $610 Million More In Revenue This Quarter For Apple

After yesterday’s huge volume of iPhone 4 pre-orders, Apple analyst Gene Munster is raising his estimates and price target for the stock.



In a note this morning, Munster increased his iPhone sales estimates by 1 million units to 9.5 million for the quarter. The additional unit sales estimate adds $610 million in revenue for the quarter and $0.12 EPS. Gene’s new price target is $348, up from $330.

Munster estimates Apple sells 2.8 million iPhone 4s in the first 6 days of the products life. Sounds about right to us.

