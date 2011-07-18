iPhone 4 Falls 13,500 Feet From Skydiver's Pocket And Survives

Skydiver Jarrod McKinney thought his iPhone 4 was doomed when it fell from his pocket at 13,500 feet.
It didn’t land in a cushy field either. The phone landed on top of a building; McKinney found it a half mile from the landing zone.
The phone’s glass was severely shattered. Other than that, the device was intact.
McKinny jokingly called the phone — and it went through.
He plans to get the screen fixed and keep using his iPhone 4.
Here’s the full story (and a picture of the actual phone) on CNN >>
