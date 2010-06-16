iPhone 4 Pre-Order Disaster: The Best Tweets

Apple and AT&T are struggling to deal with the crush of people hoping to pre-order iPhone 4 today.



Apple’s website just serves up a message saying “Your request could not be processed.”

This, of course, is leaving many a desperate iPhone fan frustrated. Anytime there’s any widespread problem nowadays, people take to Twitter to air their grievances.

We’ve assembled the best tweets we’ve seen in the following gallery.

