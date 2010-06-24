Watch Verizon Squash Our Attempts To Film The Droid X Next To The iPhone 4

How does the new Motorola/Verizon/Google Droid X stack up against the new Apple iPhone 4? Well, it’s hard to say. We wanted to do a direct comparison of the two phones at Verizon’s Droid event today, but Verizon reps wouldn’t allow it.



When we got an chance to play with the Motorola Droid X, we pulled out our iPhone 4 for comparison’s sake. The Verizon reps got really uncomfortable and asked us to stop. They don’t want to compare themselves to the competition, they said, as you can see in the video below.

Fair enough, we doubt Apple would ever allow a Droid phone to sniff an iPhone 4 at its demo tables. Still, we thought it was a fair comparison point, especially to test the vaunted Verizon network against the often flaky AT&T network.

Ah well, it wasn’t meant to be.

Putting that aside, the Droid X is a pretty good phone. It’s big, but not overwhelmingly so. It fit in our pocket comfortably. It’s pretty skinny too, other than the ugly lump in the back, which the reps say is needed for the high def camcorder.

We took a few photos with the 8 megapixel camera. They were nothing special. They were grainy and blurry, like any other phone, including the new iPhone. Maybe even a little worse, actually.

In sum: It’s a fine phone if you like Verizon and Android. We think the iPhone is better, but we can’t give you a chance to see the two side by side.

See Also: iPhone 4 Instant Review: Yes, It’s As Nice As Everyone Says

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.