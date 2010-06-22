iPhone 4 Arriving A Day Early: Apple's Way Of Messing With New Droid Launch?

Photo: Photo illustration: Business Insider. iPhone photo: Gizmodo.

Apple’s new iPhone 4 is arriving to many pre-order customers a day early — their orders are tentatively set to arrive tomorrow, June 23, instead of Thursday, June 24, we hear.Is this Apple’s way of messing with Verizon Wireless’s, Motorola’s, and Google’s new Droid launch event, scheduled for Wednesday in New York?



Ordinarily, the gadget press would be focused on the new Droid event, but if their iPhones are all arriving a day early, they’ll be distracted — and will probably continue to focus their coverage on Apple’s new phone, instead.

To be sure, perhaps this is a logistics situation, where there are simply too many new iPhones to be delivered in one day, so Apple is giving its shipping partners an early day of leeway. And recent events suggest Apple wouldn’t toss the gadget press a bone if their life depended on it.

But at the very least, the ability to defuse a competitor’s launch event must be a nice byproduct for Apple.

Don’t miss: Apple’s iOS 4 Now Available: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.