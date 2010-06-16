iPhone 4 Is Huge: Apple Should Ship At Least 2 Million On Opening Weekend

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s new iPhone 4 will be its biggest iPhone launch ever. We expect Apple to announce 2 million shipments or more after its opening weekend, including pre-orders.This would be double the size of the last two iPhone launches — iPhone 3GS in 2009 and iPhone 3G in 2008 — when Apple announced 1 million shipments during each of those opening weekends.



Why 2 million this year?

It’s the best phone Apple has ever made, and is a big update from the iPhone 3GS. The low price matched with impressive feature set — gorgeous new display, HD video recording, better camera — means it should be an easier purchase decision to make.

There are likely millions of iPhone 3G owners who were not eligible for upgrades a year ago when the iPhone 3GS launched, but who are now eligible for upgrades. (Like us.) Their iPhone 3G is likely on its last legs, like ours is. (Super slow, buggy, terrible battery life.) It’s time for a new phone right now.

The iPhone 4 will go on sale in five countries on opening weekend — the U.S., France, Germany, Japan and the UK. That’s not as many countries as last year, but just filling the channel in those countries will be a big driver of shipments.

People are already lining up outside stores just to PRE-ORDER the device. Check out the picture we took of our local AT&T store this morning, or the crazy pictures of HUGE lines in Japan that a reader sent us.

iPhone 4 opening weekend is one day longer than usual. The phone goes on sale Thursday, June 24, giving Apple a four-day sales weekend. The last three years, the iPhone went on sale on a Friday.

This is not normally a busy time for the mobile industry, and besides a couple newish Android phones — the HTC Droid Incredible at Verizon and the HTC EVO 4G at Sprint — there isn’t much fierce competition.

The economy is better, so people will probably be more likely to pull the trigger.

So, join us Monday morning, June 28 around 9 a.m. ET, and we’ll see if Apple announces 1 million iPhone 4 shipments, 2 million, or more.

