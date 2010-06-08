Apple Intros iPhone 4

Photo: GDGT
Apple (AAPL) just announced iPhone 4. Click here for big, beautiful pictures of it. Click here for everything you need to know about it.New features:
- All new design.
- Stainless steel back.
- Front-facing camera
- New integrated antenna.
- microSIM
- a second mic for noise cancellation.
- “Thinnest smartphone ever.”
- New retna display: dramatically increasing the pixel density. 4x pixels in the same amount of space. 326 pixels per square inch. When you hold something 10 or 12 inches away, “the pixels are so close together that things start to look like continuous curves.”
- iPhone OS 4 makes it so apps run at the new resolution by converting the text into a high-resolution.
- iPhone 4 is powered by the A4 chip.
- New battery: 10 hours of video, 7 hours of 3G talk, 6 hours of 3G browsing, 10 hours of WiFi browsing, 40 hours of music, 300 hours of standby.
- A three-axis gyroscope and GPS combine for 6-axis motion sensing.
- New camera with a backside illuminated sensor to capture more photons. Tap to focus. 5x digital zoom. LED flash.
- Records HD video – a full 720p at 30fps. Tape to focus. Send it to YouTube.
- iMovie for iPhone costs $4.99.
- Geo-located videos.
- iOS 4: multitasking, in-app SMS, power analysis tools, folders etc.
- Enterprise upgrades: “Better data protection, wireless app distribution, multiple Exchange accounts…”
- iBooks app: “Download the same book to all your devices at no extra charge.”
- Price is $199 in the US for the 16GB model, and $299 for the 32GB model.
- Available June 24.
- FaceTime: video-calling (videochat):
