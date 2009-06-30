iPhone 3GS Out-Of-Stock In 44 States

Following the biggest iPhone launch ever, it seems Apple (AAPL) retail stores have begun to run out of stock.



CNN points to the iPhone availability widget, which yesterday showed that selected iPhone 3GS models was sold out in over 44 states in the U.S.

The widget is put up on the Apple website usually when there are shortages of the product. It appeared last year too, when the iPhone 3G was in short supply. But unlike last year, the application now is directly linked to Apple’s internal point-of-sale computers, which means the information is updated every hour, and hence more accurate.

The 16 gig, white iPhone seems to be the most popular, according to CNN:

The shortages are all over the lot, but Apple seems to be having a particularly hard time meeting demand for the entry-level white iPhone 3GS. In Texas, the 16GB model is sold out in all but three of the state’s 15 Apple Stores. It’s not clear whether demand for that model is unusually high or if Apple just isn’t making enough of them.

