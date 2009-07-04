Hackers Jailbreak The iPhone 3GS

The iPhone 3GS jailbreaking app Purplera1n is here, reports CNET.



Teenage hacker Geroge Hotz, who was first unlocked the iPhone, released Purplera1n yesterday in a blog post titled “I make it ra1n.“

Technicallly, this is bad news for AT&T and Apple — for AT&T (T), since people can use their jailbroken on any phone service, and for Apple (AAPL) because users won’t have to go to the app store to buy add new ones to their jailbroken phones.

But in reality, this news doesn’t pose much threat to either company at all. Only a small subset of geeks jailbreak iPhones.

Purplera1n is available for Windows only, a Mac version will be available shortly. Purpera1n runs on iTunes, and installs an app called Freeze. Freeze then installs the installer Cydia, which lets the user download applications not authorised by the iPhone app store.

John Biggs of CrunchGear jailbreaked his iPhone 3GS and declares the process extremely simple. He has a step by step instruction on how to do it.

