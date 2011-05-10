This Two-Year-Old iPhone Is Still Crushing AT&T's Best Android Phones

Photo: att.com

Despite being almost two years old at this point, the iPhone 3GS is still selling better than two of the latest and most powerful Android phones offered on AT&T.An analyst from Canaccord Genuity told All Things D that AT&T’s two hottest Android phones — the Motorola Atrix and HTC Inspire — are still getting crushed by the iPhone 3Gs.



Naturally, price matters. You can get the 3GS for just $49 with a two-year contract and get many of the same features as you would on the iPhone 4.

The analyst also noted that Verizon stores are still seeing high demand for the original iPad, despite the fact that the iPad 2 has been available for two months now.

