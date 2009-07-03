AT&T Saw 65,000 Texts Per Second Following Michael Jackson's Death (Leaked Memo)

MacDailyNews obtained an internal AT&T (T) memo that lauds all sorts of milestones related to “iLaunch”– the day Apple’s (AAPL) new, speedy iPhone 3GS went on sale.



The memo also mentions that AT&T saw 65,000 texts per second on June 25, the day Michael Jackson died.

Here’s your copy:

1. Fact of the Week: On June 25, the day Michael Jackson died, text messages sent on our network spiked at 65,000 messages per second — the largest volume ever recorded — surpassing events like American Idol voting and New Year’s Eve, when millions of our customers wish their friends and family a happy new year via text.”

2. “iLaunch day 2009 was one for the record books, as AT&T customers scrambled to get their hands on the fastest, most powerful iPhone yet.

Here’s a look at some of the milestones we achieved:

* Best-ever sales day in our retail stores

* Second-largest traffic day in our retail stores

* Most transactions processed via our IT systems in a single day

* Most upgrade eligibility checks in a single day

* Largest order day in att.com history

* Largest features sales day in att.com history

On this year’s launch day, iPhone sales exceeded sales recorded on 2008’s iPhone launch day, Black Friday 2008 and Dec. 26, 2008 — all heavy-volume sales days. In fact, this year we surpassed 2008’s launch day sales at about noon Central time, and sustained our previous peak hour record, also set in 2008, for 11 straight hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.