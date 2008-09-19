iPhone 3G Owners Are Using Less Internet Than AT&T Expected: Blame Crappy Service (AAPL, T)

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G is supposedly twice as fast as the old one, and its new App Store opens up all kinds of neat new mobile Internet services like baseball video and free streaming radio. Yet AT&T says iPhone 3G users are using less bandwidth than they anticipated.



The carrier expected a 5x growth in data consumption over the old iPhone, but it’s been closer to a 3x jump, AT&T (T) CTO John Donovan said this morning at a Goldman Sachs investor conference, Moconews notes.

Not surprising to us: In our experience, AT&T’s 3G service for the iPhone has been anything but impressive — so slow and unreliable that we’ve found ourselves forcing the phone to use AT&T’s slower “EDGE” network just to keep a steady Internet connection. Add to that the legions of iPhone 3G owners who’ve turned 3G off to keep the phone’s battery life at acceptable levels — and the vast number of people who live outside AT&T’s 3G network area — and it’s easy to see how iPhone 3G data usage has been underwhelming.

So who gets the blame: Apple for a hardware defect, or AT&T for a network problem? We don’t know. But we can guess: We’ve had a better 3G and battery experience with Apple’s iPhone 2.1 software update, which rolled out last Friday. So that strongly suggests that the issue was on Apple’s end.

In the meantime, we remind you of this video, which accurately shows the difference between Apple’s pretend 3G iPhone experience and the real thing.

