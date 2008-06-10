iPhone 3G No-Shows: Adobe Flash, Video Recording, Copy And Paste (AAPL)

Plenty to love about the new 3G iPhone, like a lower price tag, cool games, better headphone jack, faster network access, and better battery life. But there’s still a few things missing:



Adobe (ADBE) Flash: Web developers hoping to use Flash animation/video in their iPhone sites are still out of luck. Perhaps Adobe will be able to do something — anything — with the iPhone app kit.

Multimedia messaging: Still very easy to send text messages; don’t see anything about sending photos or video except via email.

Video recording: This was a no-brainer and most observers expected that Apple would include software to let the iPhone record video. Perhaps someone will tackle this with the app platform.

Copy and paste: The first thing we learned when we switched from DOS to Mac in the early ’90s. And still not on the iPhone.

Surely there’s more. And surely Apple could patch some of these holes by July 11, when the phone is set to ship. Anything we’re forgetting about? Add in comments or tip us anonymously.

